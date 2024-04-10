UPDATE: Harwich Modifies Boil Water Order

(HARWICH) – The Harwich Water Department has modified the emergency do not drink order issued Tuesday night.

As of 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, the order has been reduced to the locally impacted area of North Harwich. A map of the affected area is located on the Town website and displayed in this article.

Properties outside of the affected area may experience discolored water due to the extensive water main flushing throughout the night & morning.

The town has purchased bottled water and coordinating distribution to the affected area in North Harwich. The department has collected water samples from the affected area and awaiting results. Updates will be provided when available. A subsequent message will be sent with information on water distribution to the affected area shortly.

The order was issued due to the presence of firefighting foam in the water, resulting from a structure fire on Great Western Road in Dennis Tuesday morning.

A statement from the town said the foam used is environmentally friendly, and is PFAS free.

The issue is believed to be isolated to North Harwich.

Crews were going to be flushing throughout the night, and residents were encouraged to flush their services on Wednesday, April 10th.

The department will be collecting samples to ensure the safety of the water. The do not drink order will be lifted once it is confirmed that foam is not present.

Updates will be posted on www.harwich-ma.gov and www.harwichwater.com, as they are available.