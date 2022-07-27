No injuries reported after plane goes off runway at Cape Cod Airfield





MARSTONS MILLS – Emergency personnel responded to the Cape Cod Airfield off Race Lane in Marstons Mills about 2:15 PM Wednesday after a plane apparently went off the end of the runway and stopped before a wooded area.. There were no injuries in the incident. Barnstable Police told a CWN reporter the pilot was attempting to take off when the wind suddenly changed, adding that the plane continued down the runway ending up against the brush. The FAA will investigate the incident.

Statement from Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (COMM) FD: The COMM Fire Department today, responded to a report of an airplane off the runway at Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills.

When fire personnel arrived on scene, they found a small, single engine airplane in the trees and underbrush between the Airfield and Race Lane, near the end of Runway 23. All airplane occupants (2 adults) self extricated and were walking at the scene. Both were evaluated for injuries and declined transport to a medical facility. Damage to the aircraft appeared minor and no environmental hazards were present. The incident is under investigation by aeronautical officials.

Top photos by John P. Carroll/CWN; lower photo by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission).

