Updated: Officials respond to shooting in Hyannis





HYANNIS – Officials were called to a shooting in Hyannis Thanksgiving evening. The call came in shortly after 5:30 PM on Hamden Circle. One person suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police and detectives assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident.

From Barnstable Police: On Thursday November 23, 2023 at approximately 5:30 PM, the Barnstable Police Department received a report from the area of Hamden Circle of a female who had sustained apparent gunshot injuries. Members of the Barnstable Police Patrol Division and Investigative Services Division responded to the scene and began an investigation into the incident that is active and ongoing. The adult female victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by rescue personnel from the Hyannis Fire Department where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. This incident appears to be targeted and does not appear to be random at this time. If you have any information regarding this incident you are encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Kevin Connolly at 508-778-3874 or [email protected]



Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN