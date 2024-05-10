Cape Symphony Executive Director Michael Albaugh says they’ve sorted through hundreds of applicants, but have finally found their 5 finalists to potentially take over as Artistic Director for the organization. Each will guest conduct a portion of the upcoming season, which is jam packed for what Albaugh says will be another exciting year. See the candidates here.
VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony Finalizes Artistic Director Candidates, 2024 Season, and more
May 10, 2024
Cape Symphony Executive Director Michael Albaugh says they’ve sorted through hundreds of applicants, but have finally found their 5 finalists to potentially take over as Artistic Director for the organization. Each will guest conduct a portion of the upcoming season, which is jam packed for what Albaugh says will be another exciting year. See the candidates here.
