YARMOUTH – Fire crews were on the scene of an explosion and fire in Yarmouth. The call on North Main Street cane in shortly before 12:30 PM Sunday. According to repoets, a battery exploded igniting a fire on the second floor over the garage. One person was treated for burns to the hand. A Medflight helicopter was called to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to fly the victim to a burn center.

CWN will bring you updates as we get them.