You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking overnight: Woman fighting for her life after being stabbed multiple times in Centerville

Breaking overnight: Woman fighting for her life after being stabbed multiple times in Centerville

August 28, 2021

David Curran/Satellite News Service
(Used with permission)

CENTERVILLE – Barnstable Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly attacked and stabbed multiple times while entering residence in Centerville around 1:45 AM Saturday. The victim was MedFlighted to a trauma center with potentially life-threatening injuries.
CWN is checking with Barnstable Police and the District Attorney’s office for further details.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 