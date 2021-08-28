CENTERVILLE – Barnstable Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly attacked and stabbed multiple times while entering residence in Centerville around 1:45 AM Saturday. The victim was MedFlighted to a trauma center with potentially life-threatening injuries.
CWN is checking with Barnstable Police and the District Attorney’s office for further details.
Breaking overnight: Woman fighting for her life after being stabbed multiple times in Centerville
August 28, 2021
CENTERVILLE – Barnstable Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly attacked and stabbed multiple times while entering residence in Centerville around 1:45 AM Saturday. The victim was MedFlighted to a trauma center with potentially life-threatening injuries.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Markey Advocates for Climate Action, Budget Package
- Wellfleet Chamber Cancels Labor Day Weekend Parade
- Nantucket Cranberry Festival Reimaged As Monthlong Event
- Sunday Journal – CARE For The Cape And Islands
- Sunday Journal – Tidal Power with Marine Renewable Energy Collaborative
- Sunday Journal – Seaside Le Mans
- NOAA Extends Right Whale Protection Zone Into September
- Biden Vows to Finish Kabul Evacuation, Avenge US Deaths
- DA Won’t Challenge Release as RFK Killer Sirhan Seeks Parole
- 1,800 New COVID-19 Cases in Massachusetts; Most Since April
- Harwich Selectmen Get Update From Cape Light Compact
- Orleans Board of Health Issues Face Covering Advisory
- Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra Announces 2021 Season