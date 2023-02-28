Breaking: Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A pedestrian was reportedly struck and seriously injured in Yarmouth just after 6 PM Tuesday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a MedFlight helicopter was not able to fly due to weather. The incident happened on Buck Island Road in front of the entrance to the Briarwood Condos. Buck Island Road was closed between Higgins Crowell Road and Town Brook Road while the scene was worked and Yarmouth Police investigated if weather conditions may have contributed to the crash. Further details were not immediately available.