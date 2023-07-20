YARMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Yarmouth shortly before 9 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 28 in front of Luke’s Liquors. The driver stayed at the scene. Route 28 was closed between Higgins Crowell Road and West Yarmouth Road. Yarmouth Police expected to remain on scene for some time for crash reconstruction. The road reopened about 9:30 PM.
Breaking: Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Yarmouth
July 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
