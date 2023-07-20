You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Yarmouth

Breaking: Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Yarmouth

July 19, 2023

YARMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Yarmouth shortly before 9 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 28 in front of Luke’s Liquors. The driver stayed at the scene. Route 28 was closed between Higgins Crowell Road and West Yarmouth Road. Yarmouth Police expected to remain on scene for some time for crash reconstruction. The road reopened about 9:30 PM.

