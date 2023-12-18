TRURO – A police cruiser reportedly rolled on its side in Truro sometime after 8:30 AM Monday. The crash happened on Route 6 between the Truro Public Safety Facility and South Highland Road. The officer was able to self-extricate and was reported to be okay. Traffic was down to one alternating lane in the stretch were there are no alternate routes available. Motorists should expect delays in the area.
Breaking: Police officer OK after cruiser rolls over in Truro
December 18, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
