Breaking: Police officer OK after cruiser rolls over in Truro

December 18, 2023

TRURO – A police cruiser reportedly rolled on its side in Truro sometime after 8:30 AM Monday. The crash happened on Route 6 between the Truro Public Safety Facility and South Highland Road. The officer was able to self-extricate and was reported to be okay. Traffic was down to one alternating lane in the stretch were there are no alternate routes available. Motorists should expect delays in the area.

