BOURNE – A serious rollover crash was reported in Bourne shortly before 1:30 PM. The crash happened by the Seafood Shanty. Two vehicles were involved with one rolling over. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free at least one occupant. A MedFlight helicopter was called to the Hoxie School on Williston Road to fly a seriously injured victim to an off-Cape trauma center. At least one other victim was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. Traffic was backed up approaching the scene with only 1 lane getting by in each direction.
Photos by Bourne Police/CWN
Breaking: Serious crash closes Scenic Highway in Bourne
July 26, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Duffy Health Center Receives Grant For On-Site Improvements
- Barnstable Little League Team Makes State Finals
- Former Town Office In Sandwich Sold At Auction
- Holtec Denied Permission to Discharge Wastewater into Cape Cod Bay
- Nantucket House Condemned Due to Erosion
- Love Live Local Fest Returns In July
- Southcoast Health Announces New President and CEO
- 9th Annual OneCape Summit Tackles Local Issues
- Cape Symphony Returns to National Seashore in August
- State Tentatively Denies Holtec Wastewater Discharge Permit Request
- Artist Selected for 36th Provincetown Swim for Life & Paddler Flotilla
- Federal Report Says PFAS Could Be in Half of US Tap Water
- Heritage Museums & Gardens Aims for $11.5 Million in Capital Campaign