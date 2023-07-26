Breaking: Serious crash closes Scenic Highway in Bourne





BOURNE – A serious rollover crash was reported in Bourne shortly before 1:30 PM. The crash happened by the Seafood Shanty. Two vehicles were involved with one rolling over. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free at least one occupant. A MedFlight helicopter was called to the Hoxie School on Williston Road to fly a seriously injured victim to an off-Cape trauma center. At least one other victim was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. Traffic was backed up approaching the scene with only 1 lane getting by in each direction.

Photos by Bourne Police/CWN