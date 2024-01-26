Breaking: Serious crash reported on Scenic Highway in Bourne

BOURNE – A serious crash was reported on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) in Bourne shortly before 10:30 AM Friday. The crash was reported east of the Bourne Scenic Park entrance. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free an occupant from the wreckage. One person was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Scenic Highway was closed in the area while the scene was worked. Motorists should use Sandwich Road to travel along the canal.

