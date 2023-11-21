BOURNE – A serious crash was reported on Route 6 (Scenic Highway) near Bournedale Road shortly after 5:30 PM Tuesday. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Ella F. Hoxie School to fly a victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Traffic cameras showed westbound traffic at a standstill. Further details were not immediately available.
Breaking: Serious crash reported on Scenic Highway in Bourne
November 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- AG Campbell Announces Legal Service Grant Funds For Incoming Migrants
- Piping Plovers Recording Record Numbers
- Proposed Bill Would Establish Four-Day Work Week Pilot Program
- Verizon Plans Fiber Optic Connections for Cape Cod
- Gas Prices Continue To Drop Despite Holiday Demand
- Video: Exploring Cape Cod’s Water Quality via Satellite Imagery
- As Thanksgiving Approaches, NFPA Urges Those Cooking To Practice Fire Safety
- Barnstable Man Charged in 2021 Unsolved Baby Death
- Dennis Police Department Awarded over $230,000
- Barnstable Awarded Age-Friendly Action Plan Certificate
- Eversource is Urging Customers to be Aware of Scams
- The 10 Most Common Medication Errors People Make
- Five Ways to Keep Your Kidneys Healthy