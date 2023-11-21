You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Serious crash reported on Scenic Highway in Bourne

Breaking: Serious crash reported on Scenic Highway in Bourne

November 21, 2023

BOURNE – A serious crash was reported on Route 6 (Scenic Highway) near Bournedale Road shortly after 5:30 PM Tuesday. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Ella F. Hoxie School to fly a victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Traffic cameras showed westbound traffic at a standstill. Further details were not immediately available.

MassDOT/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 