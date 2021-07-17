HYANNIS – Two people were critically injured in a car vs motorcycle crash in Hyannis just before 9 PM Friday. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 28) by GOL supermarket. Rescuers called for two MedFlights but they were grounded by fog so both victims were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police called for crash reconstruction to investigate the cause of the collision.
Breaking: Serious injuries reported in car vs MC in Hyannis
July 16, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Gov. Baker Signs New $47.6B Massachusetts State Budget
- Sunday Journal – Single-Use Water Bottle Ban with Madhavi Venkatesan
- Sunday Journal – Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen with Steve Xiarhos and Tony Shepley
- Sunday Journal – Economic Recovery with Love Live Local’s Amanda Converse
- Will Massachusetts Do Enough to Limit Evictions?
- $10 Million Rewards Bolster White House Anti-Ransomware Bid
- Health Professionals Urge Caution as Virus Cases Rise Again
- Mashpee Select Board Supports Broadband for Wampanoag Tribe
- Over $500,000 Raised During Big 3 Fishing Tournament
- Unemployment Claims Fall to 360,000, a New Pandemic Low
- Biden’s Order Targeting Big Businesses Gets Local Support
- Cyanobacteria Warning Issued for Peters Pond
- Cape Cod Airport Terminal to be Renamed