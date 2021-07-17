You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Serious injuries reported in car vs MC in Hyannis

July 16, 2021

HYANNIS – Two people were critically injured in a car vs motorcycle crash in Hyannis just before 9 PM Friday. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 28) by GOL supermarket. Rescuers called for two MedFlights but they were grounded by fog so both victims were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police called for crash reconstruction to investigate the cause of the collision.

