ORLEANS – Firefighters from several departments responded to a structure fire on Locust Road in Orleans. The call came in just after 3:30 PM and crews arrived to find heavy fire showing from an attached garage and spreading to the 3 story house. A second alarm was struck to bring additional manpower to the scene and to cover the Orleans fire station. All occupants safely evacuated and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

This is a breaking story. CWN will post updates as available.