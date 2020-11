PROVINCETOWN – Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire in Provincetown early Monday afternoon.The fire was reported on the roof of a condo building at 67-69 Howland Street. It was not immediately clear if lightning was to blame. Mutual aid from Wellfleet and Orleans assisted at the scene while Eastham covered the Provincetown station. No injuries were reported.

Photos and video by Carrie Medina Notaro/CWN



pt112320 Howland St structure fire from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.