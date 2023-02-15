Breaking: Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting BB gun at CCRTA bus in Dennis



DENNIS – A man is in custody after reportedly firing a BB style gun at a Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority (CCRTA) bus in Dennis. In a statement, Dennis Police tell Cape Wide News that At 9:33 AM, the department received a report that a subject had fired a BB or pellet gun at a CCRTA bus in the area of Route 28 and Depot Street in Dennis Port. The male subject was reportedly operating a white Chevrolet sedan with out of state license plates and had left the area before officers arrived.

Subsequently another report of the same type activity and same vehicle description came in from Patriot Square in South Dennis. After canvassing the area, officers located and stopped the suspect vehicle on Upper County Road in Dennis Port. After an investigation a 22-year-old male subject from Onset, MA was placed under arrest and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Upon A Person 60 years or Older.

Police say they are not releasing the suspect’s name yet as he is still being processed here at the station and will then be transported to Orleans District Court for arraignment this afternoon.