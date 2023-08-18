You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three-vehicle crash injures one seriously, jams traffic on Sagamore Bridge

August 18, 2023

MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – A three-vehicle crash was reported on the Sagamore Bridge about 3:10 PM Friday. The crash happened on mainland side of the bridge and traffic was reported at a standstill. Firefighters had to extricate one victim from the wreckage. One person was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Two other people were taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. One lane of traffic was getting by headed off Cape. Traffic coming onto the Cape was completely blocked. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Shortly after 4 PM, one lane was open in both directions. By 4:45 PM all lanes were reopened.

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

