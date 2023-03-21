BOURNE – A tractor trailer overturned by the State Police rotary on the Cape side of the Bourne Bridge just before 10 AM Tuesday after a reported collision with a van. The driver was able to get out and was not seriously injured. The load of gravel the truck was carrying spilled and diesel fuel was reported leaking from the truck’s saddle tank. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The Mass State Police Truck Team is investigating the crash.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)
Tractor-trailer overturns by State Police rotary in Bourne
March 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
