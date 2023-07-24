EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Eastham shortly after 4 PM. The crash reportedly occurred by the Eastham Information Booth near Governor Prence Road. Two people were evaluated at the scene. Traffic was heavily tied up in the area. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Breaking: Traffic crash causes traffic delays on Route 6 in Eastham
July 24, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
