Breaking: Traffic crash causes traffic delays on Route 6 in Eastham

Breaking: Traffic crash causes traffic delays on Route 6 in Eastham

July 24, 2023

EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Eastham shortly after 4 PM. The crash reportedly occurred by the Eastham Information Booth near Governor Prence Road. Two people were evaluated at the scene. Traffic was heavily tied up in the area. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

