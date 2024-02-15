HARWICH – Traffic was snarled on the “alley” section of Route 6 after a crash about 2:45 PM. The crash was reported between Route 134 and Route 124. Vehicles in both directions were involved in what may have been at least two separate crashes. Rescuers were checking for injuries. Mass State Police were on scene investigating exactly what happened.
Breaking: Traffic snarled after crash on Route 6 in Harwich
February 15, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
