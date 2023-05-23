You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Truck rollover snarls traffic on Route 6 in Barnstable

Breaking: Truck rollover snarls traffic on Route 6 in Barnstable

May 23, 2023

BARNSTABLE – A garbage truck reportedly overturned on Route 6 in Barnstable about 2:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened eastbound by the large rest area east of Route 132 (Exit 68). The driver was out of the vehicle when rescuers arrived. The left lane was closed causing traffic backups in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

