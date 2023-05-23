BARNSTABLE – A garbage truck reportedly overturned on Route 6 in Barnstable about 2:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened eastbound by the large rest area east of Route 132 (Exit 68). The driver was out of the vehicle when rescuers arrived. The left lane was closed causing traffic backups in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Breaking: Truck rollover snarls traffic on Route 6 in Barnstable
May 23, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Falmouth Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested by State Police
- They’re Back: Great White Shark Spotted off Provincetown
- Bourne Civil War Monument to be Restored
- Harwich Approves New Recreational Program
- Sandwich Recreational Dispensary Opening
- Barnstable County Sheriff Promotes 13 Staff Members
- Massachusetts Unemployment Percentage Drops
- Yarmouth to Host Climate Change Vulnerability Forum
- Highlighting Women Veterans During Mental Health Month
- Attorney General Campbell Defends Medical Rights
- Cape Cod Technology Council Plans Annual Meeting
- Barnstable to Update Town’s Local Comprehensive Plan
- Eastham’s Coast Guard Beach in Top 10 U.S. Beaches List