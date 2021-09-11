Two-alarm fire causes extensive damage to Mashpee condo complex

MASHPEE – Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in Mashpee sometime after 2:30 PM Saturday. Officials struck two-alarms for the South Cape Resort Condos at 950 South Cape Road. Initial reports fire showing on the outside of the building. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Fire crews were able to douse the initial flames and were checking for possible fire in the attic. The State Fire Marshal’s office was called to investigate the cause of the fire. Further details were not immediately available.