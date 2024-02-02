FALMOUTH – Two people were seriously injured in a construction accident in Falmouth shortly before 2:30 PM Thursday. According to reports, a wall collapsed on the two victims. MedFlight helicopters were called to land at Falmouth High School and Falmouth Hospital to fly the victims to off-Cape trauma centers. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the incident.
Breaking: Two people seriously injured in construction accident in Falmouth
February 2, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Video: What is Urine Diversion and How Can It Help Cape Cod’s Water Crisis?
- Provincetown Highlights Sewer Assistance as Phase 6 Begins
- PFAS Efforts Resume for Regional Fire Training Academy
- Barnstable County Supports Orleans Home Rules on Fertilizers, Pesticides
- VIDEO: Deceased Whale Washes Up on Martha’s Vineyard, Necropsy Planned
- MassWildlife Grants To Support Regional Projects Protecting Native Ecosystems
- Cape-Based Group Gets New Federal Contract
- Detours Monday for Hyannis Sewer Work
- Arts Foundation Of Cape Cod Invites Local Artists To Apply For Cultural Grants
- Cape Municipalities And Nonprofits Receive Funds To Combat Human Trafficking, Support Victims
- New Biz In Old Sagamore Christmas Tree Shops
- Cape Cod Man Dies In Maine Officer-Involved Shooting
- Magaritaville Coming to Cape Cod this Summer