Breaking: Two people seriously injured in construction accident in Falmouth

February 2, 2024

FALMOUTH – Two people were seriously injured in a construction accident in Falmouth shortly before 2:30 PM Thursday. According to reports, a wall collapsed on the two victims. MedFlight helicopters were called to land at Falmouth High School and Falmouth Hospital to fly the victims to off-Cape trauma centers. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the incident.

