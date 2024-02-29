You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two vehicle crash leaves one car into a house and closes Station Avenue in Yarmouth

Two vehicle crash leaves one car into a house and closes Station Avenue in Yarmouth

February 29, 2024

Courtesy of Michael I. Sears/CWN

YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash reportedly caused one car to crash into a house. The crash happened shortly after 6 PM Thursday on Station Avenue at Lambert Road across from Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Station Avenue was closed in the area while the scene was worked. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

