YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash reportedly caused one car to crash into a house. The crash happened shortly after 6 PM Thursday on Station Avenue at Lambert Road across from Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Station Avenue was closed in the area while the scene was worked. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two vehicle crash leaves one car into a house and closes Station Avenue in Yarmouth
February 29, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- LISTEN: Big Brothers Big Sisters Cape And Islands Launching Largest-Ever “Big” Campaign
- Barnstable County Septic Loan Program Gets $13M Boost
- Mass Lottery Launches “Jaws” Themed Scratch Tickets with Vineyard Trip Prize
- Dennis Chamber of Commerce Adds New Board Member
- Right Whales Back in Cape Cod Waters
- WATCH: Will Falmouth lead the way in resolving wastewater issues via urine diversion?
- High Wind Warning For Cape And Islands Until 7 A.M. Thursday
- Young Job Seekers Invited To Attend Youth Job Fair
- Rep Fernandes’s Campaign For Open State Senate Seat Announces Slew Of Local Endorsements
- Officials Ready for Winds and Rain
- Yarmouth Wastewater Plans Breaking Ground
- WATCH: Moakley Receives Several Justice System Endorsements for Rep. Race
- Four Seas Ice Cream for Sale