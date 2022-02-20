FALMOUTH – A vehicle was discovered upside down in the water in Falmouth sometime after 9 AM Sunday morning. The incident happened off Menauhant Road at Central Avenue. Falmouth Fire-Rescue divers were able to reach the vehicle one person was found. Additional divers were called to check for any additional victims. A tow truck was called to remove the car from the water. Falmouth Police are investigating the incident.
Breaking: One person taken to hospital after vehicle discovered upside down in water in Falmouth
February 20, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
