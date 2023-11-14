Breaking: Worker seriously injured in wall collapse in Falmouth





FALMOUTH – A construction worker was seriously injured after a wall reportedly collapsed at a construction site in Falmouth. The incident happened about 11:15 AM on North Falmouth Highway (Route 28A) at the Wild Harbor Condominiums. Rescuers used a ladder and a stokes basket to get the victim to safety. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will investigate the incident.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN