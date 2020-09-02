Breaking: 10-wheel truck rolls over on Route 6 eastbound at exit 5



WEST BARNSTABLE – A 10-wheel truck overturned on Route 6 eastbound at exit 5 around 12:15 PM Wednesday. The driver was able to get out and was evaluated for minor injuries. A large diesel spill from the truck’s saddle tank was being mitigated. Only the right lane was getting by and traffic was heavily backed up in the area. The crash is under investigation by the Mass State Police Truck Team.

