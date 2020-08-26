Brewster Fire Department Receives Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Grant in the Amount of $23,150.00



BREWSTER – The Baker-Polito Administration Tuesday the state has allocated more than $9.6 million in federal Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program (CESFP) grants awarded to the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research (OGR) from the U.S. Department of Justice. More than 100 local and state public safety agencies will receive this funding for additional resources to further aid in preventing, preparing for and/or responding to the Coronavirus. With the award Brewster Fire/Rescue will purchase a mask fit testing machine that will allow the department to conduct annual OSHA mandated fit testing of self-contained breathing apparatus facepieces and N-95 respirators. The remaining capital will be used to subsidize the disinfecting and deep cleaning of fire headquarters and department vehicles.

“These awards to municipal departments and state agencies across the Commonwealth demonstrate our commitment to providing our police officers, firefighters, and other public safety personnel with the necessary tools to effectively serve their communities while continuing to fight a pandemic,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

Eligible municipalities were invited to solicit up to $50,000 in total funding to benefit their police and/or fire department needs. In total, 65 fire departments and 44 police departments representing 94 cities and towns will directly benefit from the CESFP awards.

“These grants will help aid local municipalities to purchase the additional safeguards necessary to protect our frontline workers against COVID-19,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “Massachusetts has made great strides in slowing the spread of this virus, and we will continue to support our local heroes with the resources they need to protect themselves and their communities.”

Brewster Fire Rescue is grateful to the Baker-Polito Administration for the opportunity to apply for this competitive grant and for the awarded funding that will be used to support the health and safety of our firefighters and rescue personnel as we continue with our response to Coronavirus related incidents.