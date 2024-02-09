Brewster Fire participates in Nauset Regional Intern Program



BREWSTER – From Brewster Fire: Over the last few months Brewster Fire has had the pleasure of providing Nauset Regional High School senior Brenden Myer the opportunity to learn more about the fire service through his involvement in our intern program. Brenden had the opportunity to participate in department fire and emergency medical training sessions, respond on incidents, conduct daily apparatus and equipment checks, perform daily cleaning chores, and become a trusted member of our fire department family. Brenden offered this quote about his time at Brewster Fire. “It was truly the best experience that I’ve ever had in my life, so thank you for giving me chance to do so”.

After graduation Brenden will be leaving to become a member of the United States Air Force. Our staff wishes him the best of luck and a very safe and successful future! Hopefully when he returns, he will have the opportunity to become a full-time member of Brewster Fire.