Brewster firefighters extinguish trailer fire

November 12, 2020


BREWSTER – Firefighters were called to a trailer fire in Brewster shortly after 8 AM. The incident happened in the 600 block of Stony Brook Road. The fire was brought quickly under control. No injuries were reported.
Photos by Carl R. Jacobs/CWN

