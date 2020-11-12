BREWSTER – Firefighters were called to a trailer fire in Brewster shortly after 8 AM. The incident happened in the 600 block of Stony Brook Road. The fire was brought quickly under control. No injuries were reported.
Photos by Carl R. Jacobs/CWN
Brewster firefighters extinguish trailer fire
November 12, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
