BREWSTER – Firefighters from Brewster and neighboring towns responded to a house on White Oak Trail about 8 AM for a report of a fire. According to reports, the homeowner had knocked down the fire which apparently started in a bedroom air conditioner. Fire crews remained on scene checking for any fire extension and making sure the fire was completely extinguished. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation of smoke inhalation. Further details were not immediately available.
Brewster firefighters respond to possible house fire
September 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
