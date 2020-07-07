Brewster man charged with child pornography possession

The tipster indicated that an individual within our town was in possession of child pornography. Our IT unit along with the Brewster Police detective bureau, the Massachusetts State Police and ICAC coordinated efforts to begin an investigation.

Based upon the investigation, the Brewster Police applied for and were granted a search warrant for an address in Brewster. Upon execution of the warrant on July 6, 2020, the Brewster Police along with the Massachusetts State Police were able to determine that there was probable cause to arrest Leon Hall Sr., 68, of Brewster for possession of child pornography (3 counts). Hall was placed under arrest and transported to the Brewster Police Department; more charges are likely to follow as the investigation is ongoing.