Brewster man pleads guilty to killing Red Tailed Hawk



BREWSTER – A Brewster man pleaded guilty and was sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court in Boston in connection with killing a red tailed hawk, a protected migratory bird.

Richard Warburton, 75, pleaded guilty to one count of killing a red tailed hawk and was sentenced by U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Marianne B. Bowler to pay a fine of $200 and restitution of $266.

Warburton admitted that on February 17, 2016, he shot a red tailed hawk near Airline Road in Brewster. The bird, a protected species under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, had to be euthanized following the shooting. Warburton also admitted that the shooting was not an isolated incident.

“One of our many responsibilities is to enforce laws that protect New England’s unique wildlife,” said United States Attorney Carmen M. Ortiz. “We will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to safeguard the precious wildlife and ecosystems of our state for future generations.”

“This case is yet another example of the cooperative investigative efforts of the Massachusetts Environmental Police and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service,” said David Sykes, New England Resident Agent in Charge of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement. “These majestic birds of prey are an important link in our ecosystem and today’s plea is a success in our collective efforts to conserve and protect them.”

United States Attorney Carmen M. Ortiz and David Sykes, Resident Agent in Charge of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement, New England Field Office, made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lori J. Holik, Chief of Ortiz’s Major Crimes Unit, prosecuted the case.