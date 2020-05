BREWSTER – On Thursday evening, May 21st, the Brewster Police Detective Bureau was contacted by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Unit (VFAS) regarding a shooting suspect possibly residing in the Town of Brewster; a homicide warrant was issued out of Greeley, Colorado on May 1st.

Subsequent to an investigation and along with members of the Massachusetts State Police VFAS, STOP Team and the FBI the Brewster Police Department was able to take 20 year old Bobbie Blake of Brewster, MA into custody without incident. Blake is wanted in Colorado for a homicide charge. Blake was operating a white Toyota Corolla in the area of Route 6A and Cumberland Farms prior to being stopped and taken into custody.

During a standard motor vehicle inventory search of the vehicle, officers located a quantity of cocaine. A passenger is being charged in connection with the recovered drugs and will be summoned to Orleans District Court at a later date.

Blake was transported back to the Brewster Police Facility and his being held without bail on a Fugitive from Justice charge until he is arraigned.