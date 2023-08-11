Brewster officials advise of traffic delays for annual Brew Run on Saturday

BREWSTER – On Saturday, August 12, the Town of Brewster will be hosting the Annual Brew Run. The Brew Run is a 5.2-mile road race beginning at The Woodshed. Link to race registration is below. Same day registration starts at 2:00 PM behind the Woodshed on Route 6A.”link”

The Brew Run is a 5.2-mile road race beginning at The Woodshed, located on Route 6A near Route 124, and ending at the north end of Route 124. Traffic delays should be expected on Route 6A, Route 124, Route 137, Tubman Road, Stony Brook Road, and Lower Road between 3:30 PM and 5:30 PM.

Motorists should seek alternate routes if possible. There will be special event parking at the Eddy Elementary School on Rt. 6A. Shuttle buses will be running from 2:45 to 3:45 to bring runners to the start line. Officers will be out assisting motorists with detours.