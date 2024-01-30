You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brewster Police seek to check well being of weekend crash victim

January 30, 2024


BREWSTER – Brewster Police is investigating and checking the well being of the occupant(s) from a traffic crash that occurred sometime over the weekend. The vehicle is possibly a silver/grey 2006-2009 Mercedes GL450 with front end damage.
If you have any information please contact BPD dispatch. 508-896-7011

