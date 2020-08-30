You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brewster rescuers assist three people after boat capsizes in local pond

Brewster rescuers assist three people after boat capsizes in local pond

August 30, 2020

BREWSTER – Brewster Fire and Rescue assisted three people after their sailboat capsized at a local pond. Officials were called to Upper Millpond around 2:30 PM Sunday. Crews launched a boat and pulled the three, who were reportedly wearing life preservers, from the water. They were brought to shore uninjured. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 