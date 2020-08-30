BREWSTER – Brewster Fire and Rescue assisted three people after their sailboat capsized at a local pond. Officials were called to Upper Millpond around 2:30 PM Sunday. Crews launched a boat and pulled the three, who were reportedly wearing life preservers, from the water. They were brought to shore uninjured. Further details were not immediately available.
Brewster rescuers assist three people after boat capsizes in local pond
August 30, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sign Dispute Continues in Orleans
- Census Takers Begin Making House Visits
- Local Towns Get Green Communities Grants
- Healey Announces Division to Address Abandoned Properties
- Mecenas Says Frontline Experience Would Help Him as State Representative
- 118 Employees Laid Off by Cape Cod Healthcare
- Sunday Journal with the Chatham Marconi Maritime Center
- Sunday Journal Chat with the Family Pantry of Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal with Take Care Cape Cod
- Markey Makes Stop on the Cape Before Primary Contest
- U.S. Postal Service Launches New Election Mail Website
- Registration Open for Barnstable Police Explorers Program
- Monomoy School District Holds Coronavirus Antibody Test Clinic