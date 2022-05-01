You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brush fire slowing traffic along Route 6 in West Barnstable

Brush fire slowing traffic along Route 6 in West Barnstable

May 1, 2022

WEST BARNSTABLE – A brush fire was reportedly slowing traffic along Route 6 in West Barnstable. The fire was located just west of Exit 65 (Route 149) about 12:40 PM Sunday. Several crews were on the scene working to douse the flames. Smoke was reducing visibility in the area.

