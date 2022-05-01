WEST BARNSTABLE – A brush fire was reportedly slowing traffic along Route 6 in West Barnstable. The fire was located just west of Exit 65 (Route 149) about 12:40 PM Sunday. Several crews were on the scene working to douse the flames. Smoke was reducing visibility in the area.
Brush fire slowing traffic along Route 6 in West Barnstable
May 1, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Marine Rescuer Gives Insight on Recent Dolphin Strandings
- Massachusetts First State Named as Age-Friendly Employer
- Yarmouth Town Meeting Supports Clean Water Articles
- Falmouth Road Race Appealing 10,000 Runner Cap
- FDA Sets June Meetings on COVID Vaccines for Youngest Kids
- Sunday Journal – Sandwich Boardwalk Plank Recovery Efforts
- Sunday Journal – Marine Debris with the Center for Coastal Studies
- Sunday Journal – Nantucket Short Term Rentals and the Housing Crisis
- Increased Infectious Disease Risk Likely from Climate Change
- Funding Next Hurdle for Canal Bridge Replacements
- Over 100 Whales Spotted by New England Aquarium
- Drug Take Back Day Saturday
- Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod Honored for Energy Efficient Homes