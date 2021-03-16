You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brush fires reported along Route 6 in Sandwich

Brush fires reported along Route 6 in Sandwich

March 16, 2021

SANDWICH – Several small brush fires were reported along Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich just after 4:30 PM Tuesday. Fire crews worked quickly to wet down the areas on both sides of the highway just before exit 4. Traffic delays were reported in the area.

