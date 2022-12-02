Breaking: Two people critically injured in plane crash at Falmouth Airpark

FALMOUTH – Emergency officials responded to a report of a plane crash at the Falmouth Airpark Friday afternoon. Initial reports say a single engine plane went into the trees near the airpark shortly after 3 PM. Firefighters had to extricate the two occupants of the plane from the wreckage. Falmouth Police say both victims suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. One was flown by MedFlight to an off-Cape trauma center. The other was rushed to Falmouth Hospital where a Lifestar helicopter was to land. Firefighters were also working to mitigate fuel leaking from the aircraft. The FAA will investigate the cause of the crash.

