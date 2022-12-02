You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Two people critically injured in plane crash at Falmouth Airpark

Breaking: Two people critically injured in plane crash at Falmouth Airpark

December 2, 2022

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

FALMOUTH – Emergency officials responded to a report of a plane crash at the Falmouth Airpark Friday afternoon. Initial reports say a single engine plane went into the trees near the airpark shortly after 3 PM. Firefighters had to extricate the two occupants of the plane from the wreckage. Falmouth Police say both victims suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. One was flown by MedFlight to an off-Cape trauma center. The other was rushed to Falmouth Hospital where a Lifestar helicopter was to land. Firefighters were also working to mitigate fuel leaking from the aircraft. The FAA will investigate the cause of the crash.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 