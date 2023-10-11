Burst pipe causes significant flooding at Sandwich Middle High School



SANDWICH – A burst water pipe caused significant flooding to a portion of the Sandwich Middle High School (SMHS) on Quaker Meetinghouse Road Wednesday morning. In a letter sent to parents, Acting Principal Jeanne Nelson wrote: “Today at approximately 10:15 AM we had a disruption to our regular school day as it was discovered there was a burst pipe on the 2nd floor D win boys’ bathroom. As a result of this burst pipe, a great deal of water gushed onto the 2nd floor of the D wing and also a large amount seeped into the ceiling tiles and rushed onto the 1st floor of the D wing. In total there are approximately 20 affected classrooms. Currently our custodial/maintenance staff is working with the Sandwich Fire Department and a crew from Servicemaster to remediate this problem and remove the water. All students that have classes in the D wing have been relocated to the Auditorium or Gymnasium.

This remediation is currently ongoing, however, I wanted to communicate to you ASAP exactly what was happening. I will follow up with more details later today.”