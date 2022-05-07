HYANNIS – It was a busy afternoon for Hyannis Fire and Rescue. In the span of about an hour crews responded to three medical calls at the Cape Cod Mall. At about 3 PM while still at the mall Toyota 4Runner rolled over on its side in the parking lot at the nearby Cape Cod Creamery in the Christmas Tree Plaza. There were no injuries. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Busy afternoon including rollover crash in Hyannis
May 7, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
