Camper and SUV catch fire on Route 6 in Dennis

May 15, 2023

DENNIS – A camper and SUV burst into flames in Dennis around 9 AM Monday. It happened westbound past Route 134 (Exit 78a-b). No injuries were reported. Traffic delays were likely in the area as the highway was closed until 10:30 AM when 1 lane reopened.  The cause of the fire is under investigation.

