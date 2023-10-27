BOURNE – A car and motorcycle collided in Bourne about 6:30 AM. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) southbound. The motorcycle operator was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
Car and motorcycle collide in Bourne
October 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
