Car and motorcycle collide in Bourne

October 27, 2023

BOURNE – A car and motorcycle collided in Bourne about 6:30 AM. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) southbound. The motorcycle operator was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Police are investigating how the crash occurred.

