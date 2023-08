HARWICH – A car collided with a boat/trailer Saturday at Route 137 and Long Pond Drive in Harwich around 1 PM. No injuries were reported. Charges are reportedly pending against the driver of the BMW sedan. The boat and trailer remained in the roadway some two hours later as officials were waiting on a special rig that was needed to lift the boat off its trailer.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN



ha080523 Car vs boat & trailer from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.