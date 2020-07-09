WAREHAM – A car reportedly collided with a Wareham fire engine around 10 PM Wednesday evening. The crash happened on the Route 28 overpass of I-195. Initial reports say all the firefighters were okay but there were reports of serious injuries in the car. At least 4 ambulances, including one from Bourne, were called to the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
Car collides with Wareham fire engine
July 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
