Car collides with Wareham fire engine

July 8, 2020

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

WAREHAM – A car reportedly collided with a Wareham fire engine around 10 PM Wednesday evening. The crash happened on the Route 28 overpass of I-195. Initial reports say all the firefighters were okay but there were reports of serious injuries in the car. At least 4 ambulances, including one from Bourne, were called to the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

