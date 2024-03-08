You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into Bourne business

March 8, 2024

BOURNE – A car crashed into a business in Bourne about 3:30 PM Friday. The incident happened at 150 Main Street in Buzzards Bay. That location is listed as The Liquor Barn. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. No one in the store was injured. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

