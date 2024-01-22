You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into building in Harwich

Car crashes into building in Harwich

January 21, 2024

HARWICH – A car crashed into a building in Harwich about 10 PM Sunday evening. The incident happened in the 1600 block of Factory Road. Two people were evaluated for injuries with one being transported to Cape Cod Hospital. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police. Further details were not immediately available.

