You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into construction barrier injuring one person

Car crashes into construction barrier injuring one person

March 1, 2024

John P. Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – Shortly before 1:30 PM Friday afternoon there was a single vehicle accident on Yarmouth Road just north of Route 28 in Hyannis. A Toyota Prius struck a barrier set up during the construction of the intersection. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 