HYANNIS – Shortly before 1:30 PM Friday afternoon there was a single vehicle accident on Yarmouth Road just north of Route 28 in Hyannis. A Toyota Prius struck a barrier set up during the construction of the intersection. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Car crashes into construction barrier injuring one person
March 1, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
