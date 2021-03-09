DENNIS – A car smashed into the front of the Cape Cod Farms store on Route 6A in Dennis shortly after 9:30 PM Monday evening. No injuries were reported. There was extensive damage to the structure and a building inspector was called to check the integrity of the structure. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
Car crashes into Dennis convenience story
March 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
