Car crashes into Dennis convenience story

March 8, 2021

DENNIS – A car smashed into the front of the Cape Cod Farms store on Route 6A in Dennis shortly after 9:30 PM Monday evening. No injuries were reported. There was extensive damage to the structure and a building inspector was called to check the integrity of the structure. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.

